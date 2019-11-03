Alia, Ranveer, Aishwarya, Kriti are unbeatable in their airport fashion game

With paparazzi flocking the airport for exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs, our stars have turned up their fashion game for casual outings as well. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the latest ones to transform the airport into a fashion hub.

Ranveer Singh sported a red and blue jumpsuit with some quirky sunglasses. He is currently flaunting a clean shaven look. Fans are speculating if it’s for an upcoming project.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was in Rome to celebrate her birthday, is back home with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The former Miss World opted for two-piece black ensemble and topped it with a printed long jacket.

Kalank actress Alia Bhatt is following her inspiration Kareena Kapoor Khan, and donned crimson leather boots. She wore a simple white tank top with denim and layered it with a bright orange jacket.

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a fawn colour jumpsuit. She accessorised it with a yellow tote bag.

Check out the pictures below.