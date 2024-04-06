Alia Bhatt To Play Indian Princess In Gurinder Chadha’s Musical With Disney? Director Says 'We Had A Meeting..' | Photo Via Instagram90

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s romcom Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was reportedly all set to star in Gurinder Chadha's musical with Disney, in which she was slated to play the role of an Indian princess.

However, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the director reacted to the news and said on X, “This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently.”

Check it out:

Earlier, a report in Mid-Day stated, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

Reportedly, Alia and Gurinder had met in January this year when the filmmaker visited India to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare.

Gurinder is best known for her directorial successes like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice.

On the work front, Alia recently wrapped up her home production Jigra. Next, she has Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

She also has a YRF spy film with director Shiv Rawail with Sharvari Wagh. However, the official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.