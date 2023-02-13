Alia Bhatt stuns in ₹1.59 lakh sequin saree at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception

Actress Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she arrived for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night.

The starlet was a sight to behold in a shimmery sequined saree and she complemented it with no-makeup look and diamond stud earrings.

While Alia looked her usual radiant self, it was her saree that stood out in the crowd and a little digging around tells us that the glamorous saree is priced at a whopping Rs 1.59 lakh!

All about Alia's Rs 1.59 lakh saree

The Free Press Journal got in touch with the fashion designer Sawan Gandhi who arranged the saree for Alia. He shared that the saree costs a bomb Rs 1.59 lakh and that the actress got her blouse customised as per her style.

"Alia got in touch with us through Ami, her stylist. She wanted a glamorous saree for the reception," he said.

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Describing more about Alia's saree, he said, "It is a net saree with sequin work. The blush pink saree is adorned with glass beads, cutdana and sequins all over, paired with a mirror and thread embroidered blouse."

Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception

Sidharth and Kiara threw a star-studded wedding bash on Sunday night and it was graced by the who's who of B-Town. Alia arrived at the party with bestfriend and her 'Brahmastra' filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Later, the actress was also seen rushing out to greet her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who arrived at the bash all decked up. The two hugged and even posed for the paps together before quickly making their way inside.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in Karan Johar's directorial comeback 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023.

Besides, the actress is all set to mark her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone', opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will hit the theatres on August 11 this year.

Apart from that, Alia also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.