Alia Bhatt reveals she watches THIS show when she's upset or angry

Bollywood's young superstar Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, has turned 30, and she celebrated her birthday by sharing some lesser-known facts about herself with her fans on YouTube.

In a recent video posted on her channel, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress shared 30 interesting fun facts about herself.

The video starts with the revelation that Alia Bhatt is a messy person, who loves to be organised but still cannot keep things tidy. She also revealed that she has a habit of touching her nose after the shot gets over.

The 'Kalank' actress shared some fun things like she cannot wink, she loves to journal, and she watches 'Friends' when she is upset or angry. She also admitted that she is terrible at shopping and has a habit of asking strange questions to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia also revealed her love for mehendi, but she got bored of it at her own wedding. She shared a funny trivia about herself that while most people apply lipstick to their lips, she applies her lips to the lipstick and even eats her lipstick. She also revealed that her favorite gym exercise is a pullover.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress further revealed that if she had to choose only one thing, it would be poha and chaas. On her acting skills, she said that she is a bad liar but a decent actor. She also has a memory book which she filled from the age of 12 to 18.

The video also featured a clip of Alia's cake-cutting ceremony on her birthday. Check out Alia's vlog video here:

Alia Bhatt's Proffesional front

On the work front, Alia has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt's latest vlog has once again proved that she is not only a talented actress but also a fun-loving and relatable person who loves to share her life with her fans