Alia Bhatt receives flak for being rude to bodyguards, watch video

Bollywood's adored celebrity Alia Bhatt isn't new to criticism and flak on social media. However, this time trolls are urging the Raazi actress to keep her attitude in check while communicating with bodyguards.
In a recent video on Instagram, Alia can be seen trying to keep media and fans out of her way as she stepped out from her car. In the clip it is visible that the bodyguard moves towards her to offer her protection from the shutterbugs. Alia who was walking along, suddenly looked towards the bodyguard and appeared to be speaking in a rude tone to him.
She says in the video, "aap log jaaiye aage" and "aap log chaliye," referring to the bodyguards.
This didn't go well with those watching it and left comments on the post. One user said, "What’s with that attitude, woman? They are your bodyguards. Give respect", while another wrote, "Give respect to ur fans and bodyguards others wise ur career became spoil."
Another user also commented stating, "Wow!! She is so rude. Can't she even put a tiny smile on her face? Fans and shutterbugs make her famous and she treats them like this?"
Meanwhile, Alia recently bagged the award for Best Actress Female in Raazi at the IIFA 2019 that was held in Mumbai. In terms of professional front, she will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukherji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It will hit the screens on December 25, 2019.
