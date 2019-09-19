Alia Bhatt receives flak for being rude to bodyguards, watch video

Bollywood's adored celebrity Alia Bhatt isn't new to criticism and flak on social media. However, this time trolls are urging the Raazi actress to keep her attitude in check while communicating with bodyguards.

In a recent video on Instagram, Alia can be seen trying to keep media and fans out of her way as she stepped out from her car. In the clip it is visible that the bodyguard moves towards her to offer her protection from the shutterbugs. Alia who was walking along, suddenly looked towards the bodyguard and appeared to be speaking in a rude tone to him.

She says in the video, "aap log jaaiye aage" and "aap log chaliye," referring to the bodyguards.