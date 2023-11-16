Alia Bhatt Recalls Breaking Down After Seeing A Picture Of Daughter Raha On Social Media |

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently appeared on the episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the chat show, she spoke about raising her daughter Raha while working simultaneously. Alia recalled the time she broke down after seeing a picture of Raha in public after shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

KWK show host Karan Johar said, “She (Alia) is fiercely protective of her (Raha). Why is that?” Alia replied, “I felt like a picture came out of hers. It was our schedule in Kashmir. It was a very difficult schedule for me because it was my first time shooting after giving birth, and no matter what anybody says it takes really long for your body to bounce back.”

Alia continued, “I was feeding, rushing in between shoots, I remember calling up Ranbir and saying ‘Listen, I’m finding it very difficult’. He pushed his work and said ‘Don’t worry. I’m gonna come pick her up.’ It was relaxing for me but also the first time I was separating from her, so I felt very guilty. Just one and a half days later, I travelled back, and I saw a photo where the side of her face was kind of visible and I just broke down.”

Alia said that she didn’t break down because she didn’t want people to see her face but it was too many emotions put together. “I realised I was just exhausted and overwhelmed,” she added.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed Raha. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's film Jigra.

