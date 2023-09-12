Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Congratulate PM Modi On G20 Success, Call It 'Historic Moment For India'

India hosted the G20 Summit this year and several celebs congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful presidency of the summit. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was among the first ones to congratulate PM Modi, and actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have now followed suit.

On Tuesday, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani duo took to their social media handles to share a video of the G20 summit and lauded PM Modi for achieving the historic feat.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future," Ranveer tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alia too called India's G20 presidency a "proud moment" and wrote, "A historic moment for India… Congratulations to Hon'ble PM narendramodi ji for successfully hosting the G20 Summit. Such a proud moment to witness this monumental event that fosters unity between nations and bridges alliances for a better future."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This summit is a testament to our country's leadership on the global stage!" she added.

The G20 Summit, hosted under India's presidency, saw some of the biggest world leaders land in the country and attend the meet in New delhi. The summit was held at Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's famous Pragati Maidan.

India's theme for the G20 presidency was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which translates to 'One Earth One Family One Future'.

Among those who landed in India for the event includes US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhiie, on the work front, Ranveer and Alia recently shared the screen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a certified blockbuster.

Ranveer will be next seen stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which was announced a few days ago.

Alia, on the other hand, has her hands full with mommy duties right now. She has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)