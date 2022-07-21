Alia Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin, Kiara Advani and more, THESE actresses give neon fashion goals

When it comes to acing fashion, trust our Bollywood fashionistas to up their ante every time they step into the limelight. The Free Press Journal handpicks four actresses who recently opted for neon outfits and rocked the colour with panache.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt knows how to wow us not just with her impeccable acting skills but also her fashion choices. She looks beautiful in her party-ready neon sequin outfit with minimal makeup that complimented her.

Jasmin Bhasin:

The stunning actress kept her look simple yet captivating in her asymmetrical neon dress with white sneakers. Jasmin Bhasin never fails to give her fans ideas on how to style and wear whatever they want, be it a vacation, party, wedding, etc.

Kiara Advani:

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress is all sorted with her fashion looks, and here’s another look that took all the internet by storm. Kiara Advani's neon jumpsuit with a one-shoulder bodice and draped sash enhanced her beauty a notch higher.

Ananya Panday:

Her off-shoulder outfit has turned heads as it compliments her body structure really well. Ananya Panday is a trend-setter for young girls today, and she treats her fans with neon looks often.