Alia Bhatt embraces her inner mermaid with this underwater cover shoot for magazine

Alia Bhatt has been slaying it this past year with all her projects and photoshoots. Being one of the best looking and fittest actresses, she knows how to rock a photoshoot. Featuring on the latest edition of Vogue India, Alia Bhatt’s cover shoot is making heads turn for all the right reasons.
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from the photoshoot and they are beyond perfection. Posing underwater like a true mermaid, Alia Bhatt has definitely raised the bar for photoshoots quite high. Donning multiple bikinis, Alia Bhatt looks absolutely ravishing in all the pictures. Take a look at it.
Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
