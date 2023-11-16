Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Being Called 'Toxic': 'There Are Many Issues In The World...'

The latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8 saw actors Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the famous talk show couch.

In a candid conversation with host Karan Johar, the 'Raazi' actor reacted to the internet calling her husband Ranbir Kapoor 'toxic'.

Recently, Ranbir was labelled as 'toxic' or a 'red flag' after his wife Alia candidly made a revelation about their equation on social media.

Alia revealed that she tries to keep her lipstick faded and minimal as her husband doesn't like it.

While Alia seemingly thought she was sharing a cute detail about her relationship with Ranbir, many social media users did not think so.

In the video, she said, "One thing my husband...when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well... he would be like 'wipe that off, wipe that off' because he loves the natural colour of my lips."

Now, in the recent episode of 'KWK 8', during a conversation with Karan, the 'Darlings' actor said, "I have a very candid way of speaking. So when I talk about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person, give anecdotes, make it personal. I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video. My team told me 'ye kuch out of hand jaara hai'. I was like, okay theek hai jaane do. Then I realise that there were serious articles written about how he was a toxic man, and I thought, 'are we serious?' There are many issues in the world to give more attention to."

"The only reason I feel bad is because he is genuinely the opposite... There is a line which I think is being crossed but you cannot say anything about it. Ranbir says this, 'Alia the audience owns you, they can say whatever the hell they want to say about you, as long as your movies are doing well please don't complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra'," she added.

Recently, during a fans' event Ranbir also opened up about dealing with negativity and reacted to the trolls who call him 'toxic'.

Taking to X Ranbir's fans shared a clip from a conversation in which the 'Barfi star' said, "Hey, I'm not on social media so I don't have the need to deal with it which is a great thing. But I feel negativity is very important especially if you are an artist and if you have some work out there I think both need to exist because then that creates a balance."

He added, "Recently, I was reading some article about being toxic and something relating to some statement I made and I understand this. And I am on the side of the people who are fighting for the toxic masculinity, if they use me as the face of it, it's fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling sad about them having an opinion about what I said. I look at a larger picture."