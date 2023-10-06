Alia Bhatt Becomes 4th Most Followed Indian On Instagram As She Crosses 80 Million Followers

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Friday expressed her love as she crossed 80 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a new picture on her stories which she captioned, "Onlyyy love. #80," followed by a pink heart emoticon.

In the picture, Alia is seen making a heart with her hands and flaunting her cute smile.

She could be seen donning a colourful shirt.

Alia enjoys a massive fan following among youngsters. She is also an active social media user and often shares her pictures with her fans and followers which usually go viral on social media.

With this, the 'Raazi' actor has reached a new milestone.

With 80 million followers, Alia is the fourth most-followed Indian celeb on Instagram after Shraddha Kapoor with 83.4 million, and Priyanka Chopra with 89.5 million followers.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with 260 million followers is the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently shooting for his next film 'Jigra' which she is also producing.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that 'Jee Le Zaraa' is on hold at the moment.

"We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," Farhan told Variety.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.