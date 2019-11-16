Ali Fazal, Shriya Palgaonkar starrer 'House Arrest' is a disgrace from Netflix

Netflix film: House Arrest

Cast: Ali Fazal, Shriya Palgaonkar, Jim Sarbh

Direction: Shashanka Ghosh & Samit Basu

Rating: *&1/2

Ali Fazal is an affable actor. He brings a certain charm, reminiscent of Shashi Kapoor, into all his roles. But how much charm can you bring into a cheerless sullen role of a man who suffers from a serious social disorder which prevents him from stepping out of his home? And then you have Jim Sarbh as your best friend. Why would you want to go out?

The last time I heard about someone staying home indefinitely, it happened to Parveen Babi and she was declared schizophrenic. In "House Arrest" they have a fancy Japanese term for Ali's character's clinical condition. They call it hikikomori.

Very impressive. If only the scriptwriters had not stopped being creative after finding a fancy designer-disease for the protagonist. The crux of the film is so vapid and the narrative assembled with such haphazardness I wondered if Netflix wants to portray India as a country of cine-retards by giving films such as these a global platform.