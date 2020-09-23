Alaya F says lockdown provided 'a great learning curve'

Mumbai: Alaya F. is having fun being a force unto herself, as she continues to work from home. From styling her shoots, taking virtual dance classes, bettering her craft and watching documentaries to understand the nuances of different characters and creating her digital series, Alaya has been occupied these past months.

"I had certain work commitments to fulfill even during lockdown. As actors, our nature of work requires us to be in front of camera and usually we have a whole team of professionals to make us look our best. But due to the lockdown and the safety guidelines that were put in place, it became difficult to have a team so I had to get creative and do my own hair and make-up and even styling for shoots. I even did a cover shoot by myself at home," said the young actress.

"On social media I have to stay active and I also have brand commitments so for everything on my social media, not only hair and make-up and styling is done by me, but also the creating video concepts, shooting them and editing them, it's all done by me. Everything now takes five times the work it would have taken but it's been a great learning curve. It's given me the chance to experiment and go out of my comfort zone in a lot of ways. It also always kept me occupied and busy and overall I must say, it's been a lot of fun," she added.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year.