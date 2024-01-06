Alaya F Gets Bitten By Spider Hidden In Her Pants, Shares Photo Of Wound

Actress Alaya Furniturewala, aka Alaya F, recently shared a horrifying incident with her fans as she dropped a picture of a wound on her leg and stated that she was bitten by a spider which was hiding in her pants.

The incident triggered a new fear among her followers, who expressed their concerns on social media and asked the actress to be safe.

Alaya took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share the update with her followers. She shared a photo of her wound on her thigh and wrote, "Who got bit by a spider that she didn't know was in her pants? ME."

Later, she also poked fun at herself by working out to the beats of 'Spiderman' song at the gym.

Alaya is often seen keeping her followers hooked to her Instagram profile by posting a number of workout and dance videos. Time and again, she is also seen dropping her makeup and skincare tips, and updates about her upcoming projects on the platform.

On the work front, Alaya was last seen in the supernatural thriller U-Turn. She also starred in the film, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Going ahead, she will be next seen in the biopic of Srikanth Bholla, in which she will share the screen with Rajkummar Rao.

She will reportedly also be seen playing a key role in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, which is slated for a 2024 release.