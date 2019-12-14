Akshaye Khanna says no to films with adult humour

Akshaye has been very particular about his scripts and has made sure that his films are enjoyed by people of all ages. He said that a lot of double meaning jokes are being considered as comedy these days and he clearly does not want to be associated with anything like that.

He also said that it does not matter how social a person is. Giving an example, he said that there’s no guarantee if Karan Johar will sign him for his next film if he attends 10 of his parties.

Akshaye was last seen in Section 375 with Richa Chadha.