Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Meet UK PM Rishi Sunak In London; Watch Video

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, recently met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London. Taking to her official Instagram account on Wednesday (September 27), Twinkle gave a glimpse of the event they attended.

In the visual, Akshay is seen wearing a white shirt and black blazer. On the other hand, the Mela actress also wore a semi-formal outfit. The video also shows Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performing at the event.

In the caption of her post, Twinkle revealed she doesn't like wearing heels and also gave a shout-out to Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law, author-philanthropist and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty.

Twinkle wrote, "As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. @sudha_murthy_official remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister :) @rishisunakmp. Also put the sound on and hear @andreabocelliofficial Congratulations @anusuya12 and @theowo.london."

Recently, Twinkle Khanna completed her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London.

British PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited Delhi, India, for the G20 Leaders' Summit, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Twinkle is quite active on social media and she often shares glimpses of her life with fans and followers. She made her acting debut with the film 'Barsaat' in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films like Mela, Baadshah, International Khiladi, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dil Tera Deewana, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and others.

Twinkle ventured into writing in 2015. She has three books to her credit -- 'Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in the drama film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. On his birthday, Akshay also officially announced Welcome To The Jungle.

The actor also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty.