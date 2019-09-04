Akshay Kumar to ring in his 52nd birthday in London with family

Akshay Kumar, who will soon wrap up major chunk of Laxmmi Bomb, is all set to fly to London to ring his 52nd birthday with his family. The actor was recently in London spending quality time with his mother Aruna Bhatia. Now, the Kumars are set to fly this weekend for his birthday on September 9.

As per the reports, Akshay Kumar will have a low key celebration with Twinkle Khanna and his kids Aarav and Nitara by his side. The actor plans to wrap up most of the Laxmmi Bomb shoot before he leaves for his vacation.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many releases this year. Starting with Housefull 4 this Diwali followed by Good News in December end. Sooryavanshi is set March 2020 release and Laxmmi Bomb for Eid 2020.