Akshay Kumar to play the lead in ‘Dhoom 4’? YRF answers

Bollywood’s fearless action hero Akshay Kumar would be a wonder to watch onscreen if roped in for the fourth instalment of Dhoom franchise. However, dismissing any such news, a report in DNA has published a statement that has clarification from YRF’s end.

It all began with an article published in Mid-Day that claimed Akshay Kumar has been finalised to play the lead role Dhoom 4. A source had told the tabloid, "Akshay's larger-than-life villain act in 2.0 [2018] convinced Adi that he would be the perfect fit for the next instalment of Dhoom. The duo has had some meetings, including the first round of narration. The role is of a suave underworld don and is much more nuanced than the villains of the previous editions. If all goes well, Akshay and Aditya will make an announcement by the year-end. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra may not appear in the fourth part while beauty queen Manushi Chhillar may play the female lead."

Refuting the news, YRF’s statement reads as, “The article Dhoom to get Khiladi’s touch? printed in today’s Mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double-check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts."

Meanwhile Akshay Kumar has his kitty full after his recent Housefull 4 release. The actor will be seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb, Good Newwz and Bachchan Panday.