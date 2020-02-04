Akshay Kumar shares funny video of Katrina Kaif sweeping on the sets of 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a funny behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming movie -- Sooryavanshi. In the shared video, Katrina Kaif is seen sweeping the floor with a broom and wacks Akshay with it.

The 52-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share the BTS video and addressed Katrina as the newest 'Swachh Bharat' brand ambassador in his tweet.

"Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi #BTS," the tweet read.