Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to start filming for second schedule of 'Atrangi Re' from October

Mumbai: Making headlines ever since it's announcement is ace filmmaker Aanand L Rai's much anticipated 'Atrangi Re'. Featuring superstar Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, the film went on floors in March this year before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. While the film's first schedule took place in Varanasi, makers have now planned to begin the second schedule of Atrangi Re from October this year in Madurai.

Taking note of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, Aanand L Rai and the entire team decided not to resume the shoot immediately for everyone's safety. Commenting on the same, Aanand said, “During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prep up for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I'm really excited to start the next schedule which is planned to happen in Madurai October onwards and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions of course."

The upcoming schedule which will last for three months, film's star cast will be shooting in three different locations including Madurai in October followed by Delhi and then Mumbai in the following months. It's said that the Delhi and Mumbai schedule with Akshay Kumar will be continuous lasting more than a month.This is the first time Aanand will be directing Akshay Kumar and reportedly, the actor will be bringing something new and never seen before for the audiences. In Akshay’s own words ‘a special role that my heart just couldn’t say no to’.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the AR Rahman musical is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and marks the first film in which the trio of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space. Presented by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma.