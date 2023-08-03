Akshay Kumar Plays Volleyball With Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff In Juhu; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is receiving praises for the trailer of OMG 2, was spotted playing volleyball with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan outside his Juhu home.

Akshay was spotted wearing a purple t-shirt and shorts as he enjoyed the game. While Varun was seen grey t-shirt and orange trousers, Tiger was spotted shirtless.

Several other people are also seen playing with them in the now-viral clip. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans praised Akshay, Varun and Tiger's fitness in the comments section.

Body banane ka ye bhi fayda hai ki kahi bhi bina shirt ya t shirt ke chale jao," a user commented. Another wrote, "Aag laga diye."

Meanwhile, after locking horns with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 finally shared the film's trailer on August 3.

The film had been mired in controversies ever since the first look and the teaser was released and the CBFC ordered as many as 25 cuts in the film. Akshay plays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger in the film. Directed by Amit Rai, the film will release on August 11.

Varun and Tiger's upcoming projects

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen with Akshay in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also has Ganpath in the pipepline with Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Varun is currently enjoying the success of latest film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. He also had a cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

He will soon be seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel India.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)