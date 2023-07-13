Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 Not Based On The Subject Of LGBTQ: Report

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 was unveiled by the makers on July 11. Ever since the first look posters of Akshay were shared, there have been several rumours about the storyline of highly-anticipated film. In OMG 2, Akshay will be seen as Lord Shiva.

It was earlier reported that the film will deal with the subject of homosexuality. However, is is not true.

A source close to the film informed a news portal that the claims are false and baseless and clarified that the film will not deal with the subject of LGBTQ.

Read Also CBFC Sends OMG 2 For Review Over Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva's Rudrabhishek Scene With Railway Water

While fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer of OMG 2, there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is. It may be mentioned that it was also reported earlier that the film revolves around the subject of sex education in Indian schools.

The teaser of OMG 2 gives a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's characters. While Akshay is seen playing Lord Shankar, Pankaj is seen essaying the role of a supreme Lord Shiva devotee.

About OMG 2

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. She plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

In the teaser, Pankaj Tripathi could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay comes to help his family when they suffer a tragedy.

It is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.