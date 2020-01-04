Akshay Kumar: Overwhelmed with response to 'Good Newwz'

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the success of "Good Newwz", and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, "Good Newwz" is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

"We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for 'Good Newwz' as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts.