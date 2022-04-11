Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchhan Paandey' to release digitally on April 15

Prime Video on Monday announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Akshay Kumar’s action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

It is a gripping story that involves a gangster ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ (Akshay Kumar) and an aspiring director, Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon) who decides to make a biopic on a real-life gangster. Her extensive research leads her to one name, the most menacing, one-eyed 'Bachchhan Paandey' of Baghwa. Things take an interesting turn one day when she finally gets the chance to gain an insight into Bachchhan's life by getting caught by him.

'Bachchhan Paandey' will be available to stream on the service starting April 15, 2022.

“Bachchhan Paandey is an out-and-out comedy-entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to the audiences who’ve missed out on their dose of entertainment,” said Akshay Kumar.

“Filled with a whole lot of action, drama, and comedy, the audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room premiering on Prime Video on 15th April. I hope you enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed filming it,' he added.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:43 PM IST