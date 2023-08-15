Akshay Kumar Gets Indian Citizenship On Independence Day 2023, Shares Photo: 'Dil Aur Citizenship Dono Hindustani'

Bollywood superstar shared proof of being an Indian citizen on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. The actor has now been granted Indian citizenship.

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Akshay wrote, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind." He also shared a picture of official documents.

Earlier, Akshay had stated that he had applied for an Indian passport a couple of years back, however, the process was delayed because of COVID-19.

Akshay often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship. Over the years, he has also been a victim of several trolls because of the same. In February 2023, the actor addressed the matter and stated that he would want to become an Indian citizen again after denouncing his Canadian citizenship.

During one of his interviews, Akshay said he feels bad when people say things without knowing the real reason for him taking up Canadian citizenship. "India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything," he had said during an interaction with AajTak.

Akshay's upcoming projects

Akshay was last seen in OMG 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He has an interesting line-up of films.

The actor will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.