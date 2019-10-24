Akshay Kumar covers himself from head to toe as he steps out for lunch with 'Housefull 4' cast

Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming comic caper Housefull 4 which stars an ensemble cast. Since the Diwali release is just one day away, they have left no stone unturned in the promotions.

On Wednesday afternoon, the paparazzi caught Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda arriving at a plush restaurant for lunch. The actor stepped out of his car dressed olive onesie zipped all the way to his head.

It was a hilarious moment as Riteish Deshmukh helped him and even shared the photos. “One of my favourite pictures #Housefull4 @akshaykumar @thedeol,” he wrote on Twitter.