Akshay Kumar covers himself from head to toe as he steps out for lunch with 'Housefull 4' cast

Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming comic caper Housefull 4 which stars an ensemble cast. Since the Diwali release is just one day away, they have left no stone unturned in the promotions.
On Wednesday afternoon, the paparazzi caught Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda arriving at a plush restaurant for lunch. The actor stepped out of his car dressed olive onesie zipped all the way to his head.
It was a hilarious moment as Riteish Deshmukh helped him and even shared the photos. “One of my favourite pictures #Housefull4 @akshaykumar @thedeol,” he wrote on Twitter.
The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.
Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)