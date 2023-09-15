Akshay Kumar Calls Son Aarav 'Angrez' On His 21st Birthday; Gets TROLLED | Photo Via Instagram

On Friday, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turned 21. On this occasion, the Gold actor took to his social media handle to wish him on his birthday.

Calling him 'angrez,' Akshay shared an unseen picture of Aarav and captioned it, "Hi mere angrez puttar…the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you’d always be the li’l one who’d jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you’ve been doing already ;) Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad."

Earlier today, Twinkle also shared a throwback photo from Aarav's childhood and wrote, "All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:) Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you."

On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Mission Raniganj, the Soorarai Pottru remake, and Welcome To The Jungle.

