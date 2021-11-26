Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and other celebs pay homage to victims of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

As India observes the thirteenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Friday, Celebrities took to social media to pay homage to the victims and security personnel who lost their lives during the horrifying terror attacks in 2008.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar paid tributes to the victims. "It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," he wrote.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack." The legendary actor who worked in the film 'Hotel Mumbai' posted a video on his social media and condemned the terrorist attack.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to all the innocent civilians whom we lost in the barbaric 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and to all our real HEROES who sacrificed their lives."

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Never forgive. Never forget."26/11 #NeverForget Remember our heroes. #JaiHind

Actor Abhishek Bachchan too tweeted in the memory of the heroes of 26/11 attacks. He wrote, 26/11 #NeverForget Remember our heroes. #JaiHind

Today marks the thirteenth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks that left at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, dead and more than 300 people injured.

The attacks were carried out by 10 gunmen who were believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization. Armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades, the terrorists targeted civilians at numerous sites in the southern part of Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, the Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, and a theatre.

While most of the attacks ended within a few hours after they began at around 9.30 p.m. on November 26, the terror continued to unfold at three locations where hostages were taken--the Nariman House, where a Jewish outreach centre was located, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:44 PM IST