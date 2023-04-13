Akashdeep Sabir reacts to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, AR Rahman’s recent comments, 'I really don’t know what kind of bullying they face'

Akashdeep Sabir |

When artistes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas or AR Rahman’s stature talk about politics, bullying and pressure in Bollywood, it is reassuring for the newcomers that an open environment can be achieved to express one's feelings and frank opinions. Actor-director Akashdeep Sabir, who will soon be seen in films like Fateh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Sam Bahadur, feels such things do help newcomers, but one needs to know what exactly they went through for better understanding.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Akashdeep shares, “I really don’t know what kind of bullying Rahman and Priyanka face. They did not have a major struggle period and made it to the A-lister league rather soon. Of course it was their talent and hard work. But they are being bullied or there’s politics, etc. I am not sure about that. I have always been a person who has spoken his mind without fear.”

Getting a break in Bollywood is tough and sustaining a career is equally difficult. “Yes it is. And why should it be easy? It’s an industry where if you make it, you can become a billionaire in no time. So there are massive rewards for your talent and hard work. So be equipped with talent and wait for the opportunity. When it comes, nail it, and continue to evolve,” he avers.

He adds, “Patience is so important in this medium. And our insecurities don’t allow us to say ‘no’ to projects that we don’t get a good vibe from and that’s equally tough. Let it take time, that’s the nature of the beast, and what that fateful Friday has in store for you, no one knows.”

OTT actors want to stay away from television and don't want to be called a TV actor. “Yes, I have noticed that and I tend to agree. Film actors have started doing OTT but TV is different. It needs time and is very hard on actors as it is time bound. You have to finish a certain amount of work as episodes have to be completed. There is no time for finesse. Hence, the word small screen makes sense,” he explains.

On whether TV gives stability, as compared to films or OTT, Akashdeep replies in negative. “I don't agree at all. TV is the hardest in terms of mediums because the actors have to complete the work in a limited time period and that leaves you with no time to work on your performances to achieve high standards. In fact, anyone who can manage that on TV immediately gets a call for OTT or films as we have seen. Payments too are more on OTT and films in comparison to TV,” he concludes.