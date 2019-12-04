Ajay Devgn’s iconic ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ stunt to be recreated on space shuttles!

Ajay Devgn, who has scored a century in Bollywood with his latest venture 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', recently shared a fun tribute by Star Gold, which takes the viewers through his Bollywood journey over a period of nearly three decades.
Sharing a series of animated videos, Ajay wrote, “A big shout out to @stargoldofficial and my fans for the amount of love you’ve given to me via #DevgnOn100. It just reminds me of how lucky I am. Thank you for making this journey so memorable with your super imagination! Swipe left to see a few of my favorite ones for all my fans to enjoy.”
The reel jumps through Ajay’s different avatars, including the one with Ajay’s popular stunt in his 1991 debut film, Phool Aur Kaante, which shows him standing on two moving bikes, followed by two cars in Golmaal Again and with two horses in Son of Sardaar. However, adding a twist the makers showed that in future, the same stunt will be probably be performed on planes and space shuttles.
Other parts of the video include Ajay essaying the role of video game character Super Mario, where he can be seen mouthing his own dialogues, fighting goons and claiming the prize money.
Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, has been directed by Om Raut and will release on January 10, 2020. The film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670, which was fought between Tanaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod.
The period drama also stars Ajay's real-life wife Kajol as his reel life partner - Savitribai Malusare. Also starring in the film are Neha Sharma Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles.
