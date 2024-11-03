 Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Gives Shoutout To Singham Again, Calls Dad Her 'Fav Hero'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAjay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Gives Shoutout To Singham Again, Calls Dad Her 'Fav Hero'

Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Gives Shoutout To Singham Again, Calls Dad Her 'Fav Hero'

Singham Again hit the theatres on November 1 and since then theatres have been running full house

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's recent film 'Singham Again' has taken box office by storm.

The film hit the theatres on November 1 and since then theatres have been running full house. On Saturday, Ajay's family members Kajol, son Yug and daughter Nysa stepped out to watch his film.

They were snapped by the paps. Nysa even told the shutterbugs to go and watch 'Singham Again' in theatres.

A while ago, Nysa shared a still of Ajay Devgn from the film and gave a shout-out to her father Ajay Devgn.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana Govt Declares 'Sadar Sammelan' As State Festival
Telangana Govt Declares 'Sadar Sammelan' As State Festival
'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To Elon Musk's Tesla
'Moved Between Friends’ Apartments, Saved Every Dollar: Indian Techie Talks About His Journey To Elon Musk's Tesla
'Lipstick, Nail Polish, Herbal Multani Mitti Pack...': Man's Desi Gift To Wife Goes Viral, Makes Netizens Say 'Auntie Won In Life'
'Lipstick, Nail Polish, Herbal Multani Mitti Pack...': Man's Desi Gift To Wife Goes Viral, Makes Netizens Say 'Auntie Won In Life'
Delhi: Thin Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital As AQI Hits 364; Residents Face Difficulty In Breathing, Visuals Surface
Delhi: Thin Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital As AQI Hits 364; Residents Face Difficulty In Breathing, Visuals Surface

"Ur fav hero's fav hero," she captioned the post, tagging her father.

Read Also
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With...
article-image

Ajay reposted his daughter's Insta Story and wrote, "Your hero always." As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' raked in Rs 43.70 cr on the opening day.

Speaking on Singham Again's historic Diwali opening Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content business RIL in a press note said, "We promised audiences a mass entertainer perfect for Diwali celebration with entire family and that's exactly what we delivered. Singham Again is a star-studded spectacle tailormade for a big screen theatre experience and fans of the franchise have made it the No 1 choice this festive weekend. The universally spectacular performance of our film across multiplexes and extraordinary results in single screens and mass centres has vindicated the showcasing of 60 per cent screens that we secured for our film. We are delighted to be the dominant film contributing to the cumulative highest ever single day of box office in the history of Indian cinema across languages estimated at INR 124 crores, a true testament to our consistent efforts to not only grow our market leadership but also to grow the overall size of the market."

Read Also
Singham Again Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's 'High-Voltage' Ramayana Is Explosively...
article-image

'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nikki Tamboli Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Bhabhi' On Diwali Outing With Boyfriend Arbaz...

Nikki Tamboli Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Bhabhi' On Diwali Outing With Boyfriend Arbaz...

Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Gives Shoutout To Singham Again, Calls Dad Her 'Fav Hero'

Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Gives Shoutout To Singham Again, Calls Dad Her 'Fav Hero'

‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her...

‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her...

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show

‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday