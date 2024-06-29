Ajay Devgn To Varun Dhawan : Bollywood Star Wish Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final

As the T20 World Cup final approaches, excitement is at an all-time high with several Bollywood celebs pouring their support Team India. Taking to social media, celebs wished Team India the best of luck in their quest for glory.

Bollywood’s biggest names such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, and others extended their best wishes to the team after their historic win.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Just one more step away from glory! Come on Team India!! All the best for the #T20WorldCup finals!" His message resonated with fans, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.

Varun Dhawan re-shared the latest victory post on the official account of the Indian Cricket Team on his Instagram story.

Ajay Devgn, known for his love of cricket, shared a heartfelt message on platform X, “It’s time to show that our Comeback > Setback. Only a step away from creating history! Well played boys! Time to bring home the (cup emoji).”

It's time to show that our Comeback > Setback 🇮🇳

Only a step away from creating history! Well played boys! Time to bring home the 🏆#IndvsEng2024 #T20IWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4JCfB5AX7N — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 27, 2024

Well played India! 🇮🇳

Whatta clinical and dominating self assured performance by this bunch, esp Rohit, SKY, Kuldeep, Axar, Bumrah. Well deserved finalists! You got this guys! 🏆 💪🩵 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 27, 2024

Just one more step away from glory! Come on Team India!! All the best for the #T20WorldCup finals! 💪🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nfUlW7DXRL — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) June 27, 2024

Arjun Rampal expressed, “Absolutely clinical performance by the #MenInBlue Well done boys. What a final this is gonna be. Two unbeaten sides. We will stay unbeaten. #INDvsENG2024 #T20WoldCup.”

Varun Dhawan shared pictures of Men in Blue on social media, which reads, "Into The Final."

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a post on X and wrote, “Well played India! What clinical and dominating self-assured performance by this bunch, esp Rohit, SKY, Kuldeep, Axar, and Bumrah. Well-deserved finalists! You got this guys.”

Vikrant Massey on his Instagram story shared pictures of Surya Kumar Yadav and wrote, "Sky is the limit."

For the first time in ten years, the Men in Blue have advanced to the T20 World Cup final, where they will face South Africa on Saturday, June 29 in Barbados.

Team India performed admirably against Afghanistan, Australia and England in the Super 8s and semifinal to reach the summit clash.

The entire country is eager to cheer them on, wanting to see the Men in Blue win the T20 World Cup once again after 2007. The occasion has brought together people from all walks of life to show their support for the Indian cricket team.