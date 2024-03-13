Ajay Devgn Starrer De De Pyaar De 2 To Release In May 2025

The makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De 2' announced the release date of the film on Wednesday. Shooting of the movie will commence in June this year. ,It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. Taking to the official Instagram handle, the makers of the movie, Luv films and T series films mentioned, "De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan."

De De Pyaar De' is a 2019 romantic comedy film produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

The film follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's work, he is donning the hat of a football coach in Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'

'Maidaan' revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. The movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 2024.