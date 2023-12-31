 Ajay Devgn Shares UNSEEN Photos With Kajol, Nysa As 2023 Ends
Ajay Devgn Shares UNSEEN Photos With Kajol, Nysa As 2023 Ends

Updated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
As 2023 came to an end, actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share some unseen photos of himself with his family

He shared a throwback picture in which his younger son Yug can be seen cradled in Kajol and his arms

Ajay dropped an unseen picture of himself posing with his darling daughter Nysa Devgn

He also dropped several pictures from his family getaway in the Maldives, and one of them showed him cycling with the boys

"Digging through the gallery and found these gems.." he wrote |

In a rare candid moment, Ajay can be seen enjoying to his fullest with his son Yug

"Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year," the actor captioned the post |

