 'Ajay Devgn Fake, Taapsee Pannu Rudest, Karan Singh Grover Showed Middle Finger': Bollywood Paparazzo Shares Shocking Insights
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Ajay Devgn Fake, Taapsee Pannu Rudest, Karan Singh Grover Showed Middle Finger': Bollywood Paparazzo Shares Shocking Insights

'Ajay Devgn Fake, Taapsee Pannu Rudest, Karan Singh Grover Showed Middle Finger': Bollywood Paparazzo Shares Shocking Insights

Chawla shared that the Shah Rukh Khan was the most difficult celeb to spot around town and that he was the topmost celeb on the paparazzi 'rate card'

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
article-image

Renowned Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently spilled some shocking secrets and insights about the glitzy B-Town and he did not shy away from taking names. During an 'Ask Me Anything' session, he called actress Taapsee Pannu the 'rudest' celeb and recalled an incident when actor Karan Singh Grover flashed his finger at the cameras.

During an interactive session on Reddit, a user asked Chawla who was the rudest celeb that he had encountered, and without hesitation, he mentioned Taapsee's name. He was also asked to name his favourite celebs to click and his least favourite ones, to which he replied, "My all time fav Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Kareena and least fav is Tapsee Pannu and Jaya Bachchan."

"Which celeb is fake like they'll switch once the camera is off?" a netizen asked, and to that, Chawla replied, "Ajay Devgn". However, the comment was later deleted from the thread.

Read Also
'Main Hil Gaya': Pap Recalls Shocking Incident When 50 People On Bikes Chased Taimur Ali Khan's Car
article-image

Chawla also recalled an incident when he was asked by managers to not post certain photos of Karan Singh Grover. "Once Karan Singh Grover showed middle finger to one of my guys when coming out of gym...we didn’t post the pic because his team called and requested not to post," he revealed.

Chawla shared that the Shah Rukh Khan was the most difficult celeb to spot around town and that he was the topmost celeb on the paparazzi 'rate card'.

Read Also
Paparazzo Varinder Chawla Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Snatched His Photographer’s Phone: 'He Called Me...
article-image

He also stated that Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are nice to paps and people around even when the cameras were turned off, and that Sanjay Dutt and Shraddha Kapoor are always helpful.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netizen Claims Dalljiet Kaur Was In Relationship With Nikhil Patel When He Was Still Married, Says,...

Netizen Claims Dalljiet Kaur Was In Relationship With Nikhil Patel When He Was Still Married, Says,...

Darshan Performed Puja With Wife Vijayalakshmi After Renuka Swamy's Murder, Claims Report

Darshan Performed Puja With Wife Vijayalakshmi After Renuka Swamy's Murder, Claims Report

Upasana Konidela Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Klin Kaara On Her 1st Birthday: 'You Complete Us'

Upasana Konidela Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Klin Kaara On Her 1st Birthday: 'You Complete Us'

'Testicles Damaged, Dogs Ate Body Parts': Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy's Autopsy Report Reveals...

'Testicles Damaged, Dogs Ate Body Parts': Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy's Autopsy Report Reveals...

'Ajay Devgn Fake, Taapsee Pannu Rudest, Karan Singh Grover Showed Middle Finger': Bollywood...

'Ajay Devgn Fake, Taapsee Pannu Rudest, Karan Singh Grover Showed Middle Finger': Bollywood...