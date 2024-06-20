'Ajay Devgn Fake, Taapsee Pannu Rudest, Karan Singh Grover Showed Middle Finger': Bollywood Paparazzo Shares Shocking Insights

Renowned Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently spilled some shocking secrets and insights about the glitzy B-Town and he did not shy away from taking names. During an 'Ask Me Anything' session, he called actress Taapsee Pannu the 'rudest' celeb and recalled an incident when actor Karan Singh Grover flashed his finger at the cameras.

During an interactive session on Reddit, a user asked Chawla who was the rudest celeb that he had encountered, and without hesitation, he mentioned Taapsee's name. He was also asked to name his favourite celebs to click and his least favourite ones, to which he replied, "My all time fav Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Kareena and least fav is Tapsee Pannu and Jaya Bachchan."

"Which celeb is fake like they'll switch once the camera is off?" a netizen asked, and to that, Chawla replied, "Ajay Devgn". However, the comment was later deleted from the thread.

Chawla also recalled an incident when he was asked by managers to not post certain photos of Karan Singh Grover. "Once Karan Singh Grover showed middle finger to one of my guys when coming out of gym...we didn’t post the pic because his team called and requested not to post," he revealed.

Chawla shared that the Shah Rukh Khan was the most difficult celeb to spot around town and that he was the topmost celeb on the paparazzi 'rate card'.

He also stated that Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are nice to paps and people around even when the cameras were turned off, and that Sanjay Dutt and Shraddha Kapoor are always helpful.