Ajay Devgn congratulates Narendra Modi as Ayushman Bharat scheme crosses 1 crore beneficiaries benchmark

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries crossing the one crore mark.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is the country's flagship public health insurance scheme, which aims to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary level to its bottom 40 per cent poor and vulnerable population.

The 'Singham' star put out a congratulatory message on Twitter in response to a tweet from the Prime Minister. He wrote, "The worlds largest health scheme #AyushmanBharat has crossed the landmark of 1 crore beneficiaries. A huge feat in under 2 years. I congratulate Shri @narendramodiji on this milestone. A healthy nation is a strong nation! @PMOIndia@drharshvardhan@ibhushan@AyushmanNHA." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and informed about the achievement in a tweet. It read, "It would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health."