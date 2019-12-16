Ajay Devgn arrives at the airport with internet's favourite 'mature bag'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is best known for his action packed performances and comedy dramas at the same time, has triggered commentary on his recent choice of accessory. The Singham actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning accompanied by his wife and actress Kajol. However, it was a special bag that grabbed attention of netizens.
Ajay opted for what looks like social media's favourite ‘mature bag’ that caused a meme frenzy earlier this year. For those uninitiated, a couple of months ago, a video featuring a young guy explaining how to look attractive in college went viral. According to this lad, bags play a crucial role to win you brownie points at college. He suggests that one should opt for a ‘mature bag’ for the same. The bag that he mentions in the video is a brown leather backpack available on Amazon.
Ajay wore a black t-shirt with classic blue jeans. He paired his look with black shoes and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kajol wore a black blazer and trouser with a white top. She paired her look with brown shades and white sneakers. As for the bag, it might just be a branded on with a higher price tag. None of which is confirmed yet.
On work front, the couple will share screen space in their upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Set in the 17th century, the film is based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals. It will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)