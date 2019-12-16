Ajay Devgn arrives at the airport with internet's favourite 'mature bag'

Ajay opted for what looks like social media's favourite ‘mature bag’ that caused a meme frenzy earlier this year. For those uninitiated, a couple of months ago, a video featuring a young guy explaining how to look attractive in college went viral. According to this lad, bags play a crucial role to win you brownie points at college. He suggests that one should opt for a ‘mature bag’ for the same. The bag that he mentions in the video is a brown leather backpack available on Amazon.