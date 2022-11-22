e-Paper Get App
Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger Manasi Naik files for divorce from husband Pradeep Kharera: 'It was time I closed the chapter'

Manasi Naik and Pradeep Kharera tied the knot in January 2021 but they were living separately

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Manasi Naik and Pradeep Kharera |
Actress Manasi Naik has filed for a divorce from husband, fitness model and boxer Pradeep Kharera. They have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media and also deleted their pictures together.

Manasi has filed for divorce and it is under procedure right now.

The actress informed ETimes that she's going through a 'difficult time'. Without revealing the reason behind their split, Manasi stated that she is 'courageous enough to let go of the wrong things'.

article-image

"This wasn't a fairy tale for me, and it was time I closed the chapter. I wish him and his family all the best. My mental health is more important at this point," she added.

However, Manasi also confessed that she hadn't lost faith in love. "I am emotionally drained because I have always believed in love. I still do, but I won't be able to trust anyone again. I don't want me and my family to go through a stressful time again. Therefore, I am dedicating all my energy to my work now."

The couple tied the knot in January 2021, but was living separately.

article-image

