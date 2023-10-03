Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya's Selfie With Kendall Jenner At Paris Fashion Week Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are currently having the time of their lives in Paris. The actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Show. Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Andie MacDowell graced the ramp.

Now, a photo of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya posing with Kendall Jenner is doing the rounds on social media. In the photo, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress can be seen wearing a golden outfit along with a cape, while the supermodel donned a stunning silver bodycon gown. Aaradhya, on the other hand, wore a black dress.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's niece, Navya Naveli, also walked the ramp for L'Oreal in a red mini dress. Mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, who were present in the audience, cheered for her. "Little miss L'Oreal," Shweta Bachchan wrote on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, which was the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1. It was released in theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023.

The film also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban.

