Entertainment

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 01:02 PM IST

Airport Diaries: Sara Tendulkar spotted with handbag worth more than Rs 2 lakh!

The star kid who is slowly making her way into showbiz was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.
FPJ Web Desk
Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media recently made her modelling debut for a popular clothing brand.

The star kid who is slowly making her way into showbiz was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Sara was dressed in black overalls and a printed black jacket. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. However, it was her handbag that grabbed eyeballs.

Sara carried a Celine nano luggage bag in drummed calfskin, in the shade army green. The cost of the same is around USD 2700 which comes around Rs 2,03,817.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The couple has two children - Sara and Arjun.

Sara juggles between Mumbai, where her family stays, and London. She is currently studying medicine in a college in London and completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She is very active on Instagram and currently enjoys a fan following of 1.4 million.

There have been rumours that Sara is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the two have neither confirmed nor debunked the same.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 01:02 PM IST
