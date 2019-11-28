Entertainment

Airport Diaries: Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and other celebs make a stylish appearance

By FPJ Web Desk

It’s essential for our superstars to get their public appearances right in terms of fashion

Bollywood celebs are flocking the Mumbai airport to fulfil their work commitments before the year ends. That being said, it’s essential for our superstars to get their public appearances right in terms of fashion.

Today’s airport diaries feature chic couture donned by Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Zareen Khan. Apart from their casual avatars, it were the swanky sunglasses that stole all the thunder.

While Karan Johar matched his pair of shades with his yellow jacket, Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her film Thalaivi, exuded boss lady vibes with her thick black frame with clear glasses.

Meanwhile Kriti and Arjun are busy promoting their upcoming film Panipat that also features Sanjay Dutta and Zeenat Aman among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Kangana Ranaut
Sunny Deol
Zareen Khan
Karan Johar
Kriti Sanon
Arjun Kapoor
Photos by Viral Bhayani

We love how our celebs keep it stylish despite being on a tight schedule.

