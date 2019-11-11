Airport Diaries: Alia Bhatt sashays in style wearing a quirky flared overcoat

While Alia was in LA, she kept treating her fans with some stunning pictures. She shared a few on her Instagram profile giving us major vacay goals.

Recent buzz suggests that the star is on a hunt for an international celebrity manager to enter Hollywood, just like her contemporaries Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Huma Qureshi to name a few.

On the work front, Alia will be collaborating with her father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time in 'Sadak 2'. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.

Not just that, Bhatt also has her kitty full with some interesting projects like Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.