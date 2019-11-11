Airport Diaries: Alia Bhatt sashays in style wearing a quirky flared overcoat

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who was holidaying with her pals in Los Angles returned to the bay during the wee hours. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she sashayed in a chic avatar.
Alia was seen sporting a black tee paired with same colour leggings, a lavender-pink flared overcoat and white shoes. She even matched one of her luggage bags to that of her coat.
While Alia was in LA, she kept treating her fans with some stunning pictures. She shared a few on her Instagram profile giving us major vacay goals.
Recent buzz suggests that the star is on a hunt for an international celebrity manager to enter Hollywood, just like her contemporaries Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Huma Qureshi to name a few.
On the work front, Alia will be collaborating with her father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time in 'Sadak 2'. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.
Not just that, Bhatt also has her kitty full with some interesting projects like Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)