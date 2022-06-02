Ahead of 'Samrat Prithviraj' release, Akshay Kumar requests fans to not give out spoilers

A day before the release of the much-anticipated film 'Samrat Prithviraj', actor Akshay Kumar has requested his fans to not give out spoilers from the film.

He shared a note on his official Twitter handle and mentioned that the team has worked on the film for four years, and that it is their labour of love.

"The entire team of 'Samrat Prithviraj', a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India's bravest kings Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it's an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat's life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth," the note read.

A humble request to everyone watching the film 🙏 #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan only at a theatre near you on 3rd June! pic.twitter.com/6wfVVswpm0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2022

It went on to state, "Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring."

It added, "We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow!"

Sharing the note, Akshay tweeted, "A humble request to everyone watching the film", with a folded hands emoticon.

Besides Akshay, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, among others. Manushi marks her big Bollywood debut and will be seen playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's wife, Princess Sanyogita.

'Samrat Prithviraj' is all set to hit the silver screens on June 3.