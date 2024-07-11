Ahead Of Indian 2 Release, Catch 10 Interesting Facts About Kamal Haasan's 1996 Blockbuster

Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set for the release of his action thriller Indian 2. The film followed the blockbuster movie Indian, which was released in 1996. Indian has left a lasting impression on fans for the past 28 years of its release. The makers have also announced the film Indian 3, and reports suggest that its trailer will be played toward the end of the Indian 2 release.

Ahead of the Indian 2 release on July 12 let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at 10 interesting facts about S. Shankar’s directorial film Indian, starring Kamal Hassan.

Read Netaji Footage Used: In the scenes to showcase the strong connection between Senapathy, and the Indian National Army, some real-life footage was used to display Subhas Chandra Bose, made into Kamal Haasan with special effects.

Aishwarya Rai Approached: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was considered to play a part in the film as her pre-debut. It started her journey with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar. Her role Ishwarya then went to Manisha Koirala.

Oscar-Winning Makeup Artist: Kamal Hassan has a drastic transformation with prosthetic makeup for his character Senapathy. Oscar-winning Hollywood makeup artist Michael Westmore became the hand behind his amazing look.

Climax Inspired By Subhash Chandra Bose's Death: The climax of the film had a car crashing into a fuel truck close to a plane and all three blastings and killing Kamal Haasan, inspired by the death of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose, who was said to have died in a plane crash.

Kamal Learned Varma Kalai: The actor learned the powerful martial arts from Aasaan' Rajendran for the film.

Awards & Recognition: India achieved three national awards with Kamal Hassan winning several best actor awards for the film. Also, it had India's entry at the Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film in 1996.Even the song Telephone Dhoon Mein, featuring Kamal Hassan and Manisha Koirala was one of the chart-buster tracks of that time.

Hindustani Not Indian: Kamal wanted the film title to be Hindustani for the Hindi dubbed version. However, Sunny Deol refused to give his film title right for Indian.

Indian Fight Scene Written For Rajinikanth: India had an action fight scene. As per the writers, it was written keeping in mind superstar Rajinikanth. However, he couldn’t do the project because of his other commitments.

Plan B Venkatesh: Makers approached Kamal Haasan for the role, however, they had a plan B if he rejected the entire project. Their plan B was to make the movie in Telugu with Tollywood actor Venkatesh as the son, and Rajasekhar as the father.

Talking about Indian 2, the film stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in pivotal roles. It is directed by Shankar and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, editing by Sreekar Prasad and cinematography by Ravi Varman.