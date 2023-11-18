 Ahead Of IND vs AUS World Cup Final, Sonu Sood Shares Video Of Son Getting Batting Tips From Mohd Shami (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAhead Of IND vs AUS World Cup Final, Sonu Sood Shares Video Of Son Getting Batting Tips From Mohd Shami (WATCH)

Ahead Of IND vs AUS World Cup Final, Sonu Sood Shares Video Of Son Getting Batting Tips From Mohd Shami (WATCH)

India is all set to clash with Australia on November 19, Sunday, at the World Cup finals with Mohd Shami being the leading wicket-taker this season

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media and shared a heartwarming throwback moment of his younger son Ayaan taking batting tips from star India pacer Mohammed Shami, currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup with 23 scalps.

The candid moment captured the essence of sportsmanship and camaraderie, as Ayaan showcased some very fine cricketing skills, batting alongside the ace fast bowler.

The video shared on Instagram was captioned: "Throwback to when @mdshami.11 bhai was guiding my son @ayaansoood."

He added: "Thanks @devesh_upadhyay07 for training and inspiring Ayaan to give his best. #ICC #iccworldcup #teamindia."

Read Also
Katrina Kaif Gushes Over 'Lovely Neighbour' Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS, CWC Final 2023:...
article-image

The 'Dabangg' actor's post also shows how sports can bring people together and help them have a good time.

Sonu Sood is also excited about the India-Australia World Cup final on Sunday, just like any other cricket fan.

On the work front, Sood, who was last seen in the Kannada film 'Sreemanta', has finished shooting for his upcoming Hindi film 'Fateh', which he has also produced via his production company, Shakti Sagar Productions.

Made in association with Zee Studios, 'Fateh' is slated for 2024 release. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Read Also
CWC 2023 Final: Not Dua Lipa But Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Gadhvi And Others To Perform
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive At Isha Ambani's Twins' 1st Birthday In Mumbai

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive At Isha Ambani's Twins' 1st Birthday In Mumbai

Ahead Of IND vs AUS World Cup Final, Sonu Sood Shares Video Of Son Getting Batting Tips From Mohd...

Ahead Of IND vs AUS World Cup Final, Sonu Sood Shares Video Of Son Getting Batting Tips From Mohd...

Karisma Kapoor Paints Amritsar Pink, Hogs Scrumptious Food

Karisma Kapoor Paints Amritsar Pink, Hogs Scrumptious Food

Katrina Kaif Gushes Over 'Lovely Neighbour' Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS, CWC Final 2023:...

Katrina Kaif Gushes Over 'Lovely Neighbour' Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS, CWC Final 2023:...

Taylor Swift's 16-Year-Old Fan Dies Before Brazil Concert, Singer Pens Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Feel...

Taylor Swift's 16-Year-Old Fan Dies Before Brazil Concert, Singer Pens Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Feel...