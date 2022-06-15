After Tiger Shroff, Abhimanyu Dassani is Sabbir Khan's blue-eyed boy... Nikamma actor clears the air!

Pic: Instagram/abhimanyud

Abhimanyu Dassani will soon be seen in director Sabbir Khan’s upcoming directorial venture, Nikamma. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia. It will hit screens on June 17. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Since Nikamma is your first commercial film so far, are you nervous about box office numbers?

It is not a conventional commercial film since the heart of it is not a love story, but it is about family values and traditions. I wasn’t looking for a film like this in my career. I knew for a fact that as an actor, I will break the tag which people will put on me. If people thought that I am a festival actor, I gave Meenakshi Sundareshwar. If people are now thinking that I am a romantic actor, I am giving them Nikamma and so on.

Do you ever have a ‘nikamma’ moment in real life?

I feel every one of us has had it at least once in their life. Nikamma is a feeling. I, too, have been a nikamma in real life. I vividly remember I was in college, and I slept in late. My father banged the door, entered the room, woke me up and said, “Iss umar main mere bacche ho gaye the” and he left (laughs).

Of late, Sabbir has only worked with Tiger Shroff. Are you his new blue-eyed boy?

Nikamma is not a commercial film, but it is an unconventional commercial movie. I am grateful that he thought of me and looked out for my suggestions when required. He connected with me just after my first film, and since then, he wanted to work with me. He believed in me and gave me this opportunity. There’s a lot of love between us off and on set.

Are you a competitive actor?

Yes, I am competitive but with myself. I want to be better today than yesterday. I want to make my parents proud. Everyone else around me is a motivation. There’s always something to absorb from each other. I love seeing people do well, as it pushes me to work harder.

Why did you choose an unconventional debut like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota?

There are thousands of people who come to Mumbai to become an actor every day, and very few make it on a big screen. I didn’t choose Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Vasan Bala sir (director) chose me. He believed in me, and that’s when I started believing in myself again.

Your second film was Meenakshi Sundareshwar which got a digital release. How did that happen?

I had signed Nikamma and Aankh Micholi earlier. I feel that the trailer of my debut film reached the right people where I wanted it to reach. Karan (Johar, producer) called me and told me to hear the narration ASAP, and I sat with the team. Sanya Malhotra was already on board, and I was very excited to work with her. Even my director Vivek Soni is extremely talented. I knew that his and Dharma Production’s schooling would turn out in something good.