After Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan To Host A 'Grand' Party For David Beckham At Mannat

Football legend David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador. Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, invited the former England football captain to a special dinner at their residence on Wednesday, November 15.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Shah Rukh Khan will also be hosting a 'grand' party for David Beckham tonight at Mannat, and several celebrities are expected to attend the party at Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Beckham also attended the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, which took place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. It was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and John Abraham, among others.

Sharing photos with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, the footballer wrote, "What an incredible atmosphere… Thanks to @unicef and @sachintendulkar for making me so welcome at the Cricket World Cup. These fans have such amazing energy."

Talking about Sonam's welcome party for David, it was attended by the actress' family members and friends like Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar, among others.

