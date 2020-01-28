After PM Modi, Rajinikanth all set to feature in Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode

Last year, on August 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in 'Man vs Wild' along with Bear Grylls. The episode was shot in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park. The episode was intended to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

Speaking about the experience of having PM Modi on the show, Grylls had told ANI, “We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey. Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there’s a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis.”