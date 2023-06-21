 After Missing Step-Nephew Karan Deol's Wedding, Esha Deol Shares Wishes On Social Media
Dharmendra's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from second wife Hema Malini did not attend grandson Karan Deol's wedding

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in Mumbai.

The couple's wedding festivities were attended by close friends and relatives. From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the wedding reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan.

Dharmendra's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from second wife Hema Malini did not attend the functions. However, on Wednesday, Esha dropped a lovely congratulatory message for the newlyweds on social media.

Esha took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love (evil eye emoji and red heart emoji)" Responding to her, Karan wrote on his Instagram Story, "Thank you so much."

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Bobby and Sunny, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

