After Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, Khalid to perform in India in 2020

International artist Khalid will be performing in India for the very first in April next year. The singer, Tuesday, took to Twitter to announce nine Asia dates as part of his world tour – ‘Khalid Free Spirit World Tour’.

The Grammy-nominated singer will perform in Mumbai on April 12, 2020, and in Bengaluru on April 14, 2020. “This is going to be my first time in India wowowow thank u guys!!!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Besides India, the other tour dates include Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul.